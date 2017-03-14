New Star Wars Live-Action Series From Marvel Director Jon Favreau Is Coming Soon

FilmMagic/WireImage

There are a lot of Star Wars projects in the pipeline that we are eagerly awaiting: the trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, the trilogy from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, The Last Jedi's novelization and comic books, and — of course — Solo: A Star Wars Story, coming to theaters this May.

But since there can never be too much Star Wars content, we have one more item to add to that list. On Thursday (March 8), Disney announced that they'll be releasing a brand new live-action series on their upcoming streaming service, written and executive produced by Jon Favreau.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in the announcement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau echoed the enthusiasm in his own statement, saying, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

The actor, writer, director, and producer is no stranger to the Disney brand, having directed Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and currently working on 2019's The Lion King. He also has a role in Solo and voiced Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.