Kanye West Took All Of Shia LaBeouf's Clothes, Including His Indiana Jones Hat

For everyone waiting for the "whole story" behind Kanye West getting Shia LaBeouf's old hat: We have a major update.

First, recall that West was photographed in May 2017 wearing the same hat LaBeouf had worn previously. Weeks later, West's wife/oft spokesperson Kim Kardashian West confirmed to the world that West's "favorite hat" did, in fact, once belong to LaBeouf.

Here's the long-awaited story, as explained to Esquire by LaBeouf himself. In exchange for being a "fucking sweetheart" to his mom backstage at a concert ("she is, of course, obsessed with Kanye West"), LaBeouf allowed the rapper to raid his closet for a pop-up shop because "it just felt fair."

Apparently, what felt fair to West was snagging the actor's full wardrobe. "He took all my fucking clothes," LaBeouf said — including his famed hat from Indiana Jones.

Sadly, there may be little hope of getting his things back, as the two have lost touch over the years. "Me and him haven't really been in contact since he blew up onstage and, you know, shit on me," he said, referencing West's November 2016 mid-concert rant in which he mysteriously instructed, "Shia LaBeouf: Kid Cudi feels a way. Call him."

Still, LaBeouf is eager for Yeezy to return his calls. "I fucking love Kanye West. He's going through a lot. And I don't know where he's at or what he's doing," he said.

You have to hand it to LaBeouf — he seems more concerned about his friend's happiness than he does about his stuff.

Meanwhile, we know that West has planted himself on a mountaintop in Wyoming while he reportedly works on new music, so maybe once he climbs down and returns to cell service, he'll get all of LaBeouf's lost messages and the two can schedule another clothing swap.