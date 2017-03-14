Logic Knows His Lyrics About Being Biracial Have Become Memes

Photo by Chris McKay/WireImage

Logic raps about being biracial... a lot. His third studio album, Everybody, dealt with his views on racism and growing up half black and half white on songs like "Take It Back," "AfricAryaN," and "Black Spiderman." Now those lyrics are inspiring memes and videos dissecting how much Logic brings up the topic of race.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, the Maryland rapper addresses the criticism and his right to talk about his experience.

"Not even to bring it up, because I don't even want to talk about it a lot, because it's a meme on the internet now," Logic said. "But, like, even my race, I'm so proud to be who I am and to have all these people try to tell me that I can't be this."

The "1-800-273-8255" rapper continues to explain his perception that people are always trying to dictate what he can and cannot say about the way he grew up.

"People try to tell me like that, 'Oh, you shouldn't be proud or you're not this or you aren't that' or whatever the hell," said Logic. "I'm just kinda here to say, like, who is anybody else to tell me who I am or what I've gone through or what I haven't gone through?"

Regardless, the memes haven't slowed Logic's success down. His most recent release, Bobby Tarantino II, looks like it will reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts. He also revealed that he is embarking on The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour with NF and Kyle this summer.