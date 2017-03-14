Kel Mitchell Can't Stop Laughing At This All That Reference

All That alums Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server used to spend Saturday evenings together on All That (SNICK memories). And now, the lovable Nickelodeon stars are coming to MTV on Thursday night.

The funny foursome will appear on this week's special one-hour installment of Wild 'N Out (the gang teased the upcoming appearance in some epic Instagram photos last month). And in a sneak peek of the episode below, the woman responsible for any and all "vital information" tackles "Outgoing Message" (the game where team members are tasked with creating a voicemail for a certain celebrity).