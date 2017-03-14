Kel Mitchell's Instagram

These All That Alums Just Reunited On Wild 'N Out

Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server used to share the same All That stage -- and the Nickelodeon favorites just reunited to take part in another fan-favorite sketch comedy program. Hello, '90s nostalgia.

"#allthatreunion on @mtvwildnout," Kel captioned the group snapshot with his fellow cast members from a (very) recent Wild 'N Out guest appearance. These folks are definitely not at Good Burger anymore...

In addition, Kenan & Kel made sure to pose with "lil bro" Nick Cannon as well as DJ D-Wrek. But were the iconic duo able to defeat the Red Squad? We will have to wait and see.

Check out more of Kel's Wild 'N Out snapshots below (while humming "Oh, oh, oh This is All That, This is All That") and stay with MTV News for more updates about the upcoming installment. And be sure to keep watching the series every Thursday at 11/10c only on MTV!