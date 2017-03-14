All The Must-See Looks From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

The stars don’t skimp when it comes to the Oscars red carpet, and Sunday night’s show was no exception. Jennifer Lawrence and Gal Gadot went mad for metallics; Emma Stone wore pants; and St. Vincent forgot her pants. Meanwhile, Chadwick Boseman wore a suit fit for a king. See their looks — as well as more must-see ensembles from Hollywood A-listers — below.
Jennifer Lawrence
Oscar-winning actress or human disco ball? J-Law, who’s presenting at the awards show, was mad about metallics in a shimmering strapless gown that she hopefully won’t trip over.
Chadwick Boseman
All hail the king of Wakanda! We love when a guy sports a jacket with flair, and the Black Panther star delivered a regal look in a cool jacket with silvery wing lapels. And of course he had to strike that iconic pose.
Zendaya
Two words: GREEK. GODDESS. The Greatest Showman star stunned in a beautifully draped chiffon gown. Chocolate brown is an unconventional color for the red carpet, but Z unsurprisingly rocked it.
Margot Robbie
And the award for Most Angelic Look goes to this Best Actress nominee, who was a true vision in white Chanel.
Saoirse Ronan
The Lady Bird nominee gave us major Gwyneth Palrow-at-the-1999-Oscars vibes in a pretty pink gown and razor-sharp bob.
Emma Stone
Now this is how you stand out on the red carpet! Stone rocked a super-deep V-neck red jacket, bare chest, and slim black pants. An Easy A in our book!
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman was dripping in diamonds in this fierce, fringed metallic showstopper.
Tiffany Haddish
She ready for the Oscars! The Girls Trip breakout star explained to ABC red carpet host Michael Strahan that her regal ensemble is a tribute to Eritrea, where her father lived until he passed away last year.
Tom Holland
The 21-year-old actor traded his Spidey suit for a more classic Hollywood tux, complete with a super suave bow tie. He sadly didn’t show up to the red carpet with his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Zendaya, but here’s hoping they bless us with some selfies later!
Allison Williams
The Get Out villainess went glam for her Oscars debut, rocking a blush gown and dark curls. Before the show, she got sentimental on Instagram, posting a throwback pic of her as a kid and writing, “She dreamed about it all, and now it’s happening. I can’t thank my little girl self enough for continuing to dream big.”
Kelly Marie Tran
Disney princess alert! The Last Jedi breakout star had a true Cinderella moment in an embellished blue gown with a tulle skirt and low-cut neckline. Top it off with a twisted updo, and you’ve got a look that would surely make Finn’s jaw drop.
Daniel Kaluuya
Who says you can’t wear black and brown together?! The Best Actor nominee took a sartorial risk, and he made the unconventional combo look great.
Taraji P. Henson
Another year, another fierce-as-fuck red carpet look from Taraji. The actress had an Angelina Jolie leg-slit moment in a black tulle gown that ought to earn a place on everyone’s 2018 mood board.
Zoey Deutch
The 23-year-old actress/Ed Sheeran music video muse — who stars in the upcoming film Flower — wore a beaded, tiered, eco-conscious gown for her Oscars debut.
Sandra Bullock
The only person shinier than J-Law might've been Bullock, who also rocked a shimmering gold look.
Lakeith Stanfield
Darius sure does clean up nice! The quirky Atlanta and Get Out star sported a silky and suave tailored suit featuring a blue jacket body with contrasting lapels. Oh, and of course he graced us with some goofy red carpet poses.
Viola Davis
This is a woman who knows how to rock a bold color. Davis opted for a HOT bubblegum hue, forcing us to conclude that she invented the color pink.
Beanie Feldstein
If you saw Lady Bird, you probably remember the scene in which Beanie Feldstein’s Julie gets all dressed up for her high school prom. She looked great then, but she looked even more amazing on tonight’s red carpet, channeling her inner goth princess.
St. Vincent
Speaking of goth, leave it to a musician — especially one as out-of-the-box as St. Vincent — to shake up the film industry’s biggest red carpet. The singer served up major Björk vibes in an edgy, pants-free look ahead of her performance of the Call Me By Your Name ballad “Mystery of Love” with Sufjan Stevens and Moses Sumney.