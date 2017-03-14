This Is How To Do The Proper Wakanda Forever Salute

Getty Images

Wakanda's finest turned up to the 2018 Oscars looking like Hollywood royalty. But just because you can take the actor out of Wakanda doesn't mean you can take Wakanda out of the actor. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya repped their Wakanda pride on the red carpet by throwing up the traditional "Wakanda Forever" salute from Ryan Coogler's Marvel masterpiece.

And just in case you were wondering, yes, there is a proper way to do the royal salute. And it will come in handy if you ever come face to face with King T'Challa himself. While in the middle of a red carpet interview with ABC host Michael Strahan and Tiffany Haddish, Kaluuya politely corrected Strahan's form, saying, "It's right over left."

Boseman even demonstrated the proper form on the red carpet. See: right arm over left.

Black Panther has been out for less than a month, but it's already blown up box-office records and permeated the culture in monumental ways. And the "Wakanda Forever" salute has been among the film's lasting hallmarks. Upon accepting the Film Independent Spirit Award for best film on Saturday night (March 3), director-writer Jordan Peele and his leading man Kaluuya gave presenter Boseman the celebratory "Wakanda Forever" salute.

Boseman is back at the Academy Awards to present on Sunday night. Here's hoping whoever accepts the Oscar knows the proper protocol for approaching the King of Wakanda — or else the Dora Milaje will have their head.