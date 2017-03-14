Timothée Chalamet Dabs, Nearly Slips, And Delivers The Most Endearing Acceptance Speech

Getty Images

Four months ago, I told you to "remember the name Timothée Chalamet." Now, on the eve of Hollywood's biggest night, the 22-year-old from New York City is the talk of the town.

Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2018 Oscars for his transcendent performance in the sublime Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet is the youngest nominee in that category in nearly 80 years. Throughout this never-ending awards season, the young actor has gone head-to-head with Gary Oldman's tour de force performance as Winston Churchill, with Chalament picking up key film critic awards and Oldman winning the big four (Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice) — making it Oldman's Oscar to lose.

But last night (March 3), Chalamet added another accolade to his name, winning the Independent Spirit Award for best male lead while rocking freshly shorn locks and gas station-attendant chic. You'd think that after giving countless acceptance speeches at various industry events over the last six months that they'd start to get a little stale or performative, but then you don't know Timmy, do you? He's been charming critics and industry titans from the jump with his honest, exuberant speeches, and Saturday night's was no different. (Although, this one also included an impromptu dab.)

"I'm trying to really savor this moment. I don't know if this thing's ever really going to happen again," he said, endearingly. "I hope it doesn't sound cheesy when I say it, but I have a lot of faith. I have a lot of faith in this industry. I have a lot of faith in our country. I have faith because of Greta Gerwig and Luca Guadagnino and Josh Safdie and Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya and filmmakers that aren't here.

"We've got a whole new wave. We're going to be good," he added. "Thank God we have the Dee Reeses and everybody."

When he wasn't thanking his talented peers, he was thanking Sony Pictures Classics head Michael Barker for "the career" — and, yes, referencing that erotic peach scene. "This is crazy. Two years ago I could do a movie without worrying about if I was going to have sex with a peach or not because nobody knew who I was," he said. "Now I've got to worry a little bit more."

Honestly, it's a shame that the Oscars are trying to rob us of another glorious speech from Lil Timmy Tim. This could be us, Oscars, but you playin'!!!