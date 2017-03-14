Timothée Chalamet Perfects The Art Of The Acceptance Speech, Thanks Cardi B

Getty Images

Remember the name Timothée Chalamet. The 21-year-old star of Luca Guadagnino's sumptuous queer drama Call Me By Your Name is about to have one hell of a year, and it's only just beginning.

On Monday (November 27), Chalamet won the Breakthrough Actor award at the 2017 Gotham Awards for his star-making turn in the film. (Call Me By Your Name also took home the night's top prize, Best Feature, which can only bode well for both Chalamet and the film's Oscar chances.) If his acceptance speech is anything to go by, Chalamet is well on his way to winning over critics and industry titans, which, again, is another crucial component come awards season.

Taking the stage to accept the honor, Chalamet somewhat nervously joked, "I don't know who I fooled to let me into a category with someone as talented as Mary J. Blige, but I will take it." (Blige was nominated for her standout performance in Dee Rees's Mudbound.)

"I'm only 21, so I'm more of a Growing Pains guy than a My Life kind of guy, but the ease with which you are able to traverse across so many mediums with such skill Ms. Blige is a tremendous inspiration," he added. "And I'm simply honored to be included in the category with you tonight."

Chalamet then proceeded to thank all of the talented people who helped make Call Me By Your Name such a cinematic vision, including Guadagnino and costar Armie Hammer. Then, the New York City native, and LaGuardia High School graduate, thanked some of the New York artists who inspired him to pursue this "crazy career in the arts."

That list included Blige, Edie Falco, playwright John Patrick Shanley, director-actor Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino, John Leguizamo, his favorite rapper Kid Cudi, and the Bronx's very own Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper reacted to Chalamet's shout-out on social media, tweeting, "I'm so honored!"

Honestly, it's impossible not to be instantly charmed by his earnest admiration for Cardi and the rest of his hometown heroes. And if you haven't seen his teenage rap alter ego Lil Timmy Tim in action yet, please do so now. He's got bars.

And here's hoping Kanye gets a shout-out in Chalamet's future Oscar acceptance speech.