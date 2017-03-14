Lorde’s ‘Nerd Heart Is Full’ Thanks To Run The Jewels’s Moody ‘Supercut’ Remix

Getty Images

Lorde kicks off the North American leg of her Melodrama world tour on Thursday (March 1), and she’s bringing a superb supporting cast with her: Run the Jewels, Mitski, and Tove Stryke. Now, I’m not going to say she’s picking favorites, but I have a sneaking suspicion that Run the Jewels are currently at the top of her “best tourmates” list, because the hip-hop duo just released an awesome remix of the Melodrama banger “Supercut.”

El-P flips the upbeat dance song totally on its head, loading it with layers of warped synths and roaring bass, and giving it RTJ’s signature menacing vibe. The new version also comes with two high-energy verses from El-P and Killer Mike that make it sound totally arena-ready.

Lorde shared the remix in an email newsletter on Wednesday, giving it a major stamp of approval. “I love it. So much. My little nerd heart is full,” she wrote.

The 21-year-old also discussed getting ready to play arenas for the first time, writing, “Really love this show — it’s so different for me. We’ve never played arenas before, and this is by far my biggest show in each city we’re visiting, which is awesome. Pretty cool to think about us being in tiny clubs and theatres for Pure Heroine, and now I have a little Razor scooter to get me around the venue lol!”

Listen to the new remix here, and snag a free download of the track here.