Lorde Is Bringing Run The Jewels On Tour For A Stomp Through America

Getty Images

Back in June, coinciding with the release of her second album, Melodrama, Lorde announced a string of North American tour dates set to kick off in March 2018. Now, we know who's opening for her on those dates — and given this new info, it looks like every single show is going to be a blockbuster night.

Hip-hop phenoms Run the Jewels will open for Lorde the entire run, which is called the North American Dance tour. Mitski, of "Your Best American Girl" fame, will join on some of the dates, as will Swedish singer Tove Styrke.

I can't be the only one who wants Mitski to come out and sing "The Louvre" with Lorde on a supercharged version that also features two guest verses from El and Mike, can I? Or something equally as earth-destabilizing?

Lorde is currently trekking through Europe with opener Khalid. You can find the full tour itinerary on her website.