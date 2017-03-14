Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, And More Winning Looks From The 2013 Oscars

Getty Images

Five years ago, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her Dior dress and fell into our hearts while accepting the Oscar for her dazzling performance in Silver Linings Playbook. She played it off in typical J-Law fashion — through self-deprecating humor and charisma — and with that, Lawrence's Hollywood star power was solidified.

But 2013 was also the year Ben Affleck's Argo took home Best Picture, Anne Hathaway's earnest acceptance speech made the entire internet made for no real reason, Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar, and Ang Lee scored his second Best Director statuette for a film you may or may not remember. In summary, the 2013 Academy Awards were weird.

The red carpet, however, was anything but. From Hathaway's last-minute dress switcheroo to Lawrence's now-infamous blush Dior Couture gown, let's take a look back at some of the best looks from the 2013 Oscars red carpet: