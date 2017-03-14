Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, And More Winning Looks From The 2013 Oscars

Five years ago, Jennifer Lawrence tripped on her Dior dress and fell into our hearts while accepting the Oscar for her dazzling performance in Silver Linings Playbook. She played it off in typical J-Law fashion — through self-deprecating humor and charisma — and with that, Lawrence's Hollywood star power was solidified.
But 2013 was also the year Ben Affleck's Argo took home Best Picture, Anne Hathaway's earnest acceptance speech made the entire internet made for no real reason, Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar, and Ang Lee scored his second Best Director statuette for a film you may or may not remember. In summary, the 2013 Academy Awards were weird.
The red carpet, however, was anything but. From Hathaway's last-minute dress switcheroo to Lawrence's now-infamous blush Dior Couture gown, let's take a look back at some of the best looks from the 2013 Oscars red carpet:
Jennifer LawrenceGetty Images
If I asked you to close your eyes and think of Lawrence's best Oscars red carpet look, chances are one of two dresses come to mind: the sleek red, custom Calvin Klein number or this regal, pale pink Dior Couture gown. After all, the dress was written into Oscars history the moment J-Law won the Academy Award for Best Actress — and subsequently tripped over its dramatic skirt.
Charlize TheronGetty Images
Charlize Theron also graced us with her presence in this crisp white Couture Dior ensemble, proving that presenters at the Academy Awards can be just as show-stopping as the nominees.
Anne HathawayGetty Images
Anne Hathaway's perky pink Prada gown was a late-minute decision. Originally, the Oscar frontrunner was set to don Valentino on the red carpet, but she decided to change the dress after seeing her Les Misérables co-star Amanda Seyfried's Alexander McQueen gown, which she felt was too similar. (You can decide for yourself if Hathaway made the right call.) The red carpet switcheroo was such a big deal that Hathaway had to issue an apology to Valentino.
Amanda SeyfriedGetty Images
And here's the lilac organza embroidered McQueen gown the caused all the drama.
Amy AdamsGetty Images
When it comes to the Oscars, Amy Adams is the epitome of always a bridesmaid, never a bride. She is Leonardo DiCaprio, a five-time Oscar nominee who's so deserving of a golden statuette that it's actually crazy she doesn't already have one. And if there was ever a year for Adams to win, it was 2013 for her magnetic performance in The Master. Sigh. At least she looked like a winner in this strapless Oscar De La Renta lavender ball gown.
Reese WitherspoonGetty Images
Reese Witherspoon is not afraid of color on the red carpet. Case in point: this Louis Vuitton cobalt blue strapless dress.
Jessica ChastainGetty Images
The Best Actress winner in my heart (sorry, J-Law), Zero Dark Thirty star Jessica Chastain looked ready for her moment in this shimmering custom Armani gown. Between the champagne color and the overlay of white sequins and crystals, Chastain was seriously emulating Oscar on that red carpet.
Octavia SpencerGetty Images
Meanwhile, Chastain's BFF, Octavia Spencer, rocked a lovely blush tulle one-shoulder gown from her go-to designer Tadashi Shoji.
Naomi WattsGetty Images
Admittedly, there was a lot of blush on the 2013 Oscars red carpet. So, Naomi Watts spiced things up a futuristic silver sequin dress from Armani.
Jennifer GarnerGetty Images
Though her then-husband, Ben Affleck, walked away the night's big winner, Jennifer Garner stunned in this violet ruffled Gucci Première gown. (Violet Affleck definitely approved of mom's color choice.)
Zoe SaldanaGetty Images
The silhouette of Zoe Saldan's Alexis Mabille Couture strapless gown is so gorgeous it might as well be forged from metal and dipped in 24-karat gold like an IRL statuette.
AdeleGetty Images
Adele elevated a classic black dress with with some dazzling beadwork from Jenny Packham. And of course she took home the Oscar that night for Best Original Song.
Halle BerryGetty Images
Has Versace ever looked this good? Halle Berry is known for her bold red-carpet style, and this sequin striped gown really proved it. She knows how to make eyes turn in her direction.
Kristen StewartGetty Images
There's a lot going on with Kristen Stewart's lacy pale blush gown from Reem Acra Couture. As it turns out, Stewart is the only person who can successfully pull off both delicate and broody at the same time.
Jennifer AnistonGetty Images
Hey, look! Jennifer Aniston's not wearing black. While Aniston tends to keep things simple and sophisticated in black on most red carpets, in 2013, the star opted for a bright red Valentino gown with a full, prom-ready skirt. For Aniston, it's not about intricate detailing and tulle; sometimes, a pop of color is enough. And that color looks nice on you, Jen!
Nicole KidmanGetty Images
Nicole Kidman loves her some L'Wren Scott originals, and in 2013, the Aussie actress looked like a sequined vision in this black and gold ensemble. This is how you bring casual elegance to the Oscars red carpet.
Quvenzhané WallisGetty Images
At age nine, Quvenzhané Wallis became the youngest Best Actress nominee in the history of the Oscars — so you know the tiny leading lady looked fierce on the red carpet for her big night. The blue dress from Giorgio Armani was adorable, but the furry handbag accessory? Her pocketbook pooch had its own dress! Wallis is a real trendsetter.