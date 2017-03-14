5 Seconds Of Summer Return With The Polished Pop Jam ‘Want You Back’

Getty Images

At long last, the 5SOS boys are back in town!

On Thursday night (February 22), 5 Seconds of Summer dropped “Want You Back,” their first new release since the 2016 Ghostbusters soundtrack cut “Girls Talk Boys.” Be warned: “Want You Back” marks a huge departure from the band’s raucous pop-punk roots. The guys opt for a slick, more polished pop sound on the new tune, which finds them reminiscing about an ex and wondering what went wrong.

“Wish I could say something / Something that doesn’t sound insane / But lately I don’t trust my brain / You tell me I won’t ever change / So I just say nothing,” Luke Hemmings sings, before launching into the instantly catchy hook: “No matter where I go, I’m always gonna want you back / No matter how long you’re gone, I’m always gonna want you back.”

In an interview with Beats 1, Ashton Irwin said of the new single, “‘Want You Back’ articulates the band we were, we are now, and what we’re gonna be. That’s why I like it and that’s why we picked it.”

Prior to their new song’s release, Ashton, Luke, Michael, and Calum shared several cryptic teasers hinting at new music ahead. Needless to say, it left fans itching for more, especially after the Aussie band’s two-year silence. “Want You Back” is the first taste of 5SOS’s upcoming third album, the follow-up to the 2015 chart-topper Sounds Good Feels Good.

In even more exciting news, the guys also announced their global 5SOS3 Tour. The band will hit the road in March, traveling throughout Europe, North America, and Australia, before wrapping up in June with a pair of dates in Mexico and Brazil. Grab tickets when they go on sale on March 3, and see the full list of dates below.

3/20 Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

3/23 Antwerp, BE @ Trix

3/24 Cologne, DE @ Gloria

3/26 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/29 Milan, IT @ Fabrique

4/4 Paris, FR @ Yoyo

4/5 London, UK @ Heaven

4/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/9 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

4/10 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/12 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/13 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

4/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

4/16 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

4/18 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/19 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

4/21 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

4/23 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

4/26 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

4/27 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/2 Singapore, Singapore @ Capitol Theatre

5/24 Sydney, Australia @ Metro

5/29 Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell

6/4 Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

6/6 Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Cine Joia