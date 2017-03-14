5 Seconds Of Summer Begin Plotting Their Comeback With Cryptic New Teasers

Getty Images

As of Friday (February 16), it’s been 847 days since Aussie pop-rockers 5 Seconds of Summer released their second album, Sounds Good Feels Good. Frankly, that’s way too long without a new jam like “She’s Kinda Hot” and “She Looks So Perfect” blasting through our speakers, and the wait for fresh tunes has been an agonizing one.

But fear not, 5SOS Fam! The boys from down under seem to finally be gearing up for album No. 3, if their recent social media activity is any indication. On Thursday night (February 15), the guys shared a monochrome promo pic with the caption, “BEHIND THE SCENES 2018.” Hours later, they tweeted the much more explicit hashtag #5SOS3ISCOMING, hinting that their legion should be on the lookout for new tunes soon.

On top of that, 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin posted a heartfelt message to fans in which he expressed his “intense elation and nervousness” for the band’s next chapter.

“Finally, I missed you! We missed you!” he wrote. “It’s time for re-ignition! It’s time to spin around this earth a couple of times in the upcoming months, playing our new music, old music, and everything in between... to you all.”

He added, “As always, I hope you adore what is coming, I know my grandma is gonna be all fired up about these new tasty jams.”

The band’s cryptic but promising new teasers come after guitarist Michael Clifford spoke about album No. 3 with Billboard in December. He admitted, “Our fans were pretty pissed off that we didn't give them an update about releasing an album this year because towards the start of the year, we were pretty positive we'd have an album out by the end of [2017]. With timing, it just didn't end up working, but we're definitely gonna have the album out next year.”

Clifford added, “I think when all the new stuff comes out, it's like a departure of our old sound but it still keeps elements of all of the things we liked about it. It was just time for us to change.”