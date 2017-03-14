Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti's New Song Is Ad-Lib Heaven

Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are the Trunks and Goten of the rap world. With the official release of "Bankroll," it seems we're getting closer to the rappers doing the fusion dance across an entire project. Last year, Carti teased on Snapchat that the two were preparing a tape with the rumored title 16.29. While there is no update on the collab album, releasing the CDQ of a snippet adored by fans is as good a sign as any that the duo might be up to something.

If there is anything Vert and Carti love it is two words — "yeah" and "aye." At least 50 percent of "Bankroll" is filled with their signature vocal tic and it goes from infectious to annoying back to charming over the four-minute-and-30-second song.

Besides collaborations like "wokeuplikethis*" and "Lookin," Uzi and Carti are also known for their hilarious friendship. The two can often be seen hanging out and conducting interviews in the way only they could. In March, the two sat down with VFiles to discuss the definition of "mumble rap."

"A whole bunch of 'ayes' and a whole bunch of 'yeahs.' That's it," said Uzi. "That's all I do. I say yeah. I say yeah. I tell myself that I'm not gon' go over 80. I say like 79 yeahs and it work. It's just yeah, that's all. We what you call a mumble rapper. So you say yeah after everything and make it rhyme no matter what it is."

Looks like Uzi and Carti are ready to double down on their ad-lib filled formula soon. Can anyone say "aye?"