Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He And Playboi Carti ‘Physically Fight’ Each Other

After hitting festival stages together and collaborating on tracks like “wokeuplikethis*” and “Lookin,” Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Carti recently teased a possible joint mixtape with Uzi on Snapchat, writing, “Carti Uzi Tape * Uzi Carti Tape 16.29.”

Since then, anticipation for a full-length Uzi/Carti project has been at a fever pitch, but according to Uzi, his studio time with the “Magnolia” rapper hasn’t always been easy and breezy.

Speaking to MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves after his TRL performance this week, Uzi said of his friend, “All right, so I’m gonna tell you something about Carti. He’s really psyched out. Like, he’s on a whole other planet. He’s a troll. Everybody thinks that he’s listening to them, but he’s not listening to nobody. He don’t hear nobody.”

That apparently includes Uzi himself. He continued, “Me and Carti, we gotta fight — like, physically fight — for him to listen. Other than that, he don’t hear nothing.”

Even so, fans are clamoring for that joint tape, so let’s hope their brawling gave way to some fire new music coming soon.