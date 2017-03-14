Justin Bieber Playfully Shaded A Stranger Things Star Before The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's NBA All-Star Weekend, which means that a bunch of your fave famous people took to the court and tried to dunk with the best of 'em. Michael B. Jordan took a break from Black Panther's opening weekend festivities to lead Team Lakers (with Common leading Team Clippers), and Quavo, Nick Cannon, and more all happily donned jerseys for the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 16.

But Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin may have been the most stoked in the moments leading up to the first throw if his Instagram has anything to say about it — even if that included a good-natured jab from his teammate, Justin Bieber.

McLaughlin and his teammates were all suiting up and stretching in between introductions in the locker room before the game, and he and Bieber talk shop for a second: Bieber asks him if he plays basketball, he nods and responds thst he's been playing for "most of [his] life," and then the pop star says that he didn't recognize him because he plays "more of a dorky kid" on Stranger Things.

McLaughlin laughed it off, and the Lakers then squared off against Quavo and the rest of the Clippers, with the Clippers taking the title — and Quavo taking home the coveted MVP trophy.

