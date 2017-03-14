Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Kendrick Lamar Assembles An Avengers Lineup Of Musicians For Black Panther: The Album

Black Panther season is upon us. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting rave reviews, pre-sale tickets are boomin', and now we get the tracklist for Black Panther: The Album.

Kendrick Lamar revealed the announcement on Twitter, and the project has enough stars to make Avengers: Infinity War blush. The soundtrack will house 14 songs including the previously released "All the Stars" featuring SZA and Jay Rock's "King's Dead" featuring Kendrick, Future, and James Blake. Artists like Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, and Khalid will also make appearances.

The album's cover is a stark black background with only T'Challa's necklace illuminated. If the music is as epic as the album artwork, we are in for a real treat. Black Panther: The Album will be released on February 9. Read the entire tracklist below.

01. "Black Panther" — Kendrick Lamar

02. "All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar, SZA

03. "X" — Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi

04. "The Ways" — Khalid, Swae Lee

05. "Opps" — Vince Staples, Yugen Blackrok

06. "I Am" — Jorja Smith

07. "Paramedici" — SOB x RBE

08. "Bloody Waters" — Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and James Blake

09. "King's Dead" — Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake

10. "Redemption Interlude"

11. "Redemption" — Zacari, Babes Wodumo

12. "Seasons" — Mozzy, Sjava, Reason

13. "Big Shot" — Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott

14. "Pray For Me" — The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar