DJ Khaled Was The Move-Busting MVP Of Jay-Z's Pre-Grammy Brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Per tradition, Roc Nation throws an insanely VIP brunch before the Grammys every year, and Jay-Z plays host to a ton of his most famous friends.

2018 shook things up a bit, though, by turning way up — all the way to the top of One World Trade up, in fact — with Beyoncé (of course), Mariah Carey, Big Sean, Jaden Smith, and many more flocking to the skyscraper downtown for the festivities. It was a fantastic party if we're going on the pics alone, but DJ Khaled may win the title of Most Enthusiastic Bruncher Ever, because this clip of him cutting a rug is iconic already.

If the cheers egging him one don't convince you, please appreciate Diddy's admiration and sheer, unadulterated joy for Khaled's moves.

The celebratory tone isn't premature, either, as there's a pretty solid chance Hov — who leads this year's Grammy nominees with 8 nods for 4:44 — will take home another sippy cup for Blue. (And hey — maybe Sir and Rumi will get their own this year, too.)

Regardless as to how tomorrow night shakes out, we're all winners thanks to this impromptu dance break from Khaled. Maybe THAT'S the key to a winning Grammy weekend.