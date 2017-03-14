Getty Images/Pixar

Here Are Your 2018 Oscar Nominations — See The Full List

Get your ballots ready: The Academy just announced its full list of 2018 Oscar nominees, and Guillermo del Toro's dark romantic fantasy The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nods. Can someone get ahold of the fish-man for comment?

While The Shape of Water picked up key nominations for del Toro — including Best Picture, Best Director (a first for the Mexican director), and Best Original Screenplay — and his leading lady, Sally Hawkins, fans of Luca Guadagnino's sumptuous queer drama Call Me By Your Name have something to sulk over this morning. Cue up your favorite Sufjan Stevens song because things are about to get Elio-by-the-fireplace emotional.

The film's young star Timothée Chalamet scored an inevitable nod for Best Actor — putting him in direct competition with Hollywood titans Gary Oldman, who won the Golden Globe, and three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis — but his costars Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg were snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category, and Guadagnino didn't make the cut for Best Director.

Instead, the Academy made way for exciting newcomers Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Jordan Peele (Get Out), who both share the distinct honor of being nominated for Best Director for their directorial debuts. Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is also a first-time nominee in the category for his historical epic Dunkirk.

It's been an unpredictable awards season, but with both The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh's controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which scored seven Oscar noms, gaining momentum at every turn, will it ultimately be a two-picture race for Best Picture? Or will Gerwig's charming coming-of-age tale Lady Bird pull through in the homestretch? We'll have to wait and see. For now, here are the nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Get Out

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

Mudbound

Molly's Game

The Disaster Artist

Logan

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lady Bird

Get Out

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

The Big Sick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Phantom Thread

Beauty and the Beast

Victoria & Abdul

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

BEST FILM EDITING

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Darkest Hour

Wonder

Victoria & Abdul

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Beauty and the Beast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

"Remember Me," Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall (Diane Warren, Common)

"Mighty River," Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)

BEST SOUND EDITING

Dunkirk

Blade Runner 2049

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

BEST SOUND MIXING

Dunkirk

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Baby Driver

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Blade Runner 2049

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Strong Island

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman

The Square

Loveless

The Insult

On Body And Soul

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Garden Party

Dear Basketball

Revolting Rhymes

Lou

Negative Space

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Heroin(e)

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

My Nephew Emmett

The Eleven O'Clock