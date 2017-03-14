Get your ballots ready: The Academy just announced its full list of 2018 Oscar nominees, and Guillermo del Toro's dark romantic fantasy The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nods. Can someone get ahold of the fish-man for comment?
While The Shape of Water picked up key nominations for del Toro — including Best Picture, Best Director (a first for the Mexican director), and Best Original Screenplay — and his leading lady, Sally Hawkins, fans of Luca Guadagnino's sumptuous queer drama Call Me By Your Name have something to sulk over this morning. Cue up your favorite Sufjan Stevens song because things are about to get Elio-by-the-fireplace emotional.
The film's young star Timothée Chalamet scored an inevitable nod for Best Actor — putting him in direct competition with Hollywood titans Gary Oldman, who won the Golden Globe, and three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis — but his costars Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg were snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category, and Guadagnino didn't make the cut for Best Director.
Instead, the Academy made way for exciting newcomers Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Jordan Peele (Get Out), who both share the distinct honor of being nominated for Best Director for their directorial debuts. Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is also a first-time nominee in the category for his historical epic Dunkirk.
It's been an unpredictable awards season, but with both The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh's controversial Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which scored seven Oscar noms, gaining momentum at every turn, will it ultimately be a two-picture race for Best Picture? Or will Gerwig's charming coming-of-age tale Lady Bird pull through in the homestretch? We'll have to wait and see. For now, here are the nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Get Out
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Leslie Manville, Phantom Thread
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
Mudbound
Molly's Game
The Disaster Artist
Logan
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lady Bird
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
The Big Sick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Phantom Thread
Beauty and the Beast
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
BEST FILM EDITING
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour
Wonder
Victoria & Abdul
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Beauty and the Beast
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
"Remember Me," Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall (Diane Warren, Common)
"Mighty River," Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)
BEST SOUND EDITING
Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
BEST SOUND MIXING
Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Strong Island
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman
The Square
Loveless
The Insult
On Body And Soul
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Garden Party
Dear Basketball
Revolting Rhymes
Lou
Negative Space
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Heroin(e)
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
The Eleven O'Clock