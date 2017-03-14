2018 Golden Globes Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

The first stilettos have toed the carpet and awards season is officially here! The Golden Globes kick off the 2018 awards season by honoring the best of film and TV, under one roof.

There's a lot to watch out for this year. Did the Hollywood Foreign Press Association prefer Timothée Chalamet's breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name, or will they honor Daniel Day-Lewis before his retirement? Katherine Langford's Best Actress in a Television Drama nomination for 13 Reasons Why was already met with criticism, plus, on a much, much lighter note, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are in the SAME ROOM.

And, in case you haven't caught the news lately, no, your TV didn't suddenly become black and white. The room is a sea of black as actresses and actors stand in solidarity against sexual harassment — all while they duke it out for the coveted statues. And without further ado, your 2018 Golden Globe winners are...

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money In the World

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Best Director

WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Ridley Scott, All the Money In the World

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Screenplay

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

The Post

Molly's Game

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Coco

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

WINNER: In The Fade (Germany, France)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best Original Song

WINNER: "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

"Remember Me," Coco

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Star," The Star

Best Original Score

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best Television Series, Comedy

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

SMILF

Master of None

Black-ish

Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Fargo

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

David Thewlis, Fargo

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Michelle Pfieffer, The Wizard of Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies