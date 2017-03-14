2018 Golden Globes Winners: See The Full List

The first stilettos have toed the carpet and awards season is officially here! The Golden Globes kick off the 2018 awards season by honoring the best of film and TV, under one roof.
There's a lot to watch out for this year. Did the Hollywood Foreign Press Association prefer Timothée Chalamet's breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name, or will they honor Daniel Day-Lewis before his retirement? Katherine Langford's Best Actress in a Television Drama nomination for 13 Reasons Why was already met with criticism, plus, on a much, much lighter note, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are in the SAME ROOM.
And, in case you haven't caught the news lately, no, your TV didn't suddenly become black and white. The room is a sea of black as actresses and actors stand in solidarity against sexual harassment — all while they duke it out for the coveted statues. And without further ado, your 2018 Golden Globe winners are...
Best Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me By Your Name
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money In the World
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
WINNER: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Best Director
WINNER: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Ridley Scott, All the Money In the World
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Screenplay
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
The Post
Molly's Game
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Coco
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
WINNER: In The Fade (Germany, France)
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best Original Song
WINNER: "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
"Remember Me," Coco
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"The Star," The Star
Best Original Score
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Television Series, Drama
WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Best Television Series, Comedy
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
SMILF
Master of None
Black-ish
Will & Grace
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
WINNER: Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Fargo
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
WINNER: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
David Thewlis, Fargo
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Michelle Pfieffer, The Wizard of Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies