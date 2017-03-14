Kim And Kanye Reveal Baby No. 3’s Extremely On-Brand Name

Getty Images

There's no way you predicted this one

After four whole days of referring to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s new daughter as simply “number three,” we’ve finally learned her (predictably unpredictable) name. World: Meet Chicago West!

Kim revealed the baby’s moniker on her website and app on Friday (January 19), simply writing, “Chicago West.”

She clarified on Twitter that North and Saint’s little sis will be nicknamed Chi (pronounced like “shy”), which is downright adorable. It also holds special meaning for the family, considering Chicago is Kanye’s hometown. Or, who knows, maybe the West family has just been marathoning ER lately and wanted to pay homage to it.

Chi West joins 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint as the latest addition to the ever-growing Kardashian clan. Kim announced the baby girl’s birth via surrogate on Tuesday, writing, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Oh, and for what it’s worth, Aunt Khloe totally approves of little Chi’s unique moniker. Here’s hoping the rest of the family does too.