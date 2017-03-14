Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The latest addition to the West-Kardashian household is finally here. On Monday (January 15), Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed their third child into the world. Kim took to her website on Tuesday to announce their new bundle of joy and thank the family's surrogate.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," wrote Kim. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

According to Kim's post, the girl was born at 12:47 a.m. and weighed seven pounds, six ounces. Khloe quickly quote-tweeted her sister with the perfect emoji response.

We'll keep updating this post as more information becomes available.