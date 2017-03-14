Kendrick Lamar Will Bring His Multiple Flame-Emoji Performance To The Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

He joins Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, U2, and more at the awards show

By the time Kendrick Lamar closed out his performances of "DNA." and "HUMBLE." at the 2017 VMAs, he had quite literally set the stage aflame. And there's a chance he just might do it again, this time on another awards-show stage.

On Wednesday (January 17), Lamar was announced as yet another performer scheduled for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, alongside U2 — who collaborated with Kendrick on last year's "XXX." before he returned the favor for them on their song "American Soul" — and Sam Smith.

Billboard reports that Lamar will open the show — just as he did at last year's VMAs where, again, he rapped "HUMBLE." in front of a towering inferno cage wall.

It only makes sense, as Kendrick's DAMN. album is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, and his song "HUMBLE." is up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. "LOYALTY.," featuring Rihanna, is also up for Best Rap/Sung Peformance.

Miley Cyrus will also take the stage with Elton John to perform one of his songs. John is being honored with the 2018 President's Merit Award.

And of course, everyone listed above joins the impressive and exciting already announced spate of Grammys performers: Cardi B, Bruno Mars, SZA, Kesha, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Alessia Cara, Logic, and Khalid, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, and P!nk.

The Grammys — and hopefully another burning Kendrick showstopper — kick off on Sunday, January 28 on CBS.