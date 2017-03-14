Cardi B And Bruno Mars Will Bring 'Finesse' To The Grammys

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Atlantic Records + Erika Goldring/Getty Images

And the winner is... ALL OF US when we witness this magic live!

Can't get enough of Bruno Mars and Cardi B's homage to the '90s, "Finesse"?

Great news: You'll get to see the boisterous duo break out the live debut of the track at the 2018 Grammy Awards, because they'll be hitting the stage together at the ceremony.

Billboard reports that "Finesse" will be one of the performances to look forward to at this years Grammys, which will take place at NYC's Madison Square Garden on January 28.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA are all scheduled to perform as well (and they're nominees this year, too!), and it appears that Alessia Cara, Logic, and Khalid will be reprising their powerful "1-800-273-8255," which they performed at the 2017 MTV VMAs back in August.

It was previously announced that Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, and more are taking the mic at the Grammys, so yeah — the Recording Academy's annual musical love fest is going to have one killer soundtrack, and we can't wait.