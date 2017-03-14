Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Justin Timberlake Thinks You Should Listen To His New Album Outdoors

Justin Timberlake brought sexy back, but can he bring, or better yet, fling country into the future? The latest behind-the-scenes video for Timberlake's fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, is baffling.

The songs Justin previews sound like Daft Punk and Bon Iver had a picnic in the woods catered by Jamiroquai. Justin keeps dancing in vague wilderness settings. Pharrell does that thing where he hypes artists up in only the way Skateboard P knows how.

The video is epic as it should be, but the crowning jewel of the visual is hearing Timberlake describe the record in very Timberlakey ways. His quotes are like Pitchfork Mad Libs sprinkled with a hint of the current all-American zeitgeist.

Here are some of the best quotes from the behind-the-scenes video:

"I guess I would describe it as modern Americana with 808s."

"It's meant to be heard outside even more than inside, I believe."

"You talk about those, like, Southern guitars and that sound that feels like heritage. That is me exercising my love for where I came from."

Man of the Woods is set for release on February 2.