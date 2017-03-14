Oprah Winfrey Meets With Time's Up Founders To Discuss The Momentum Of The Movement

Steve Granitz/WireImage + Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

After tons of actors, directors, producers and more showed their support for Time's Up at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Oprah Winfrey sat down with a few of the women who spearheaded the initiative to talk about where they — and we — go from here.

Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrara, producer Shonda Rhimes, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy, and entertainment attorney Nina Shaw were some of the women behind Time's Up, which is working to make the workplace safer and more inclusive in and beyond Hollywood. With Oprah on CBS Sunday Morning, they talked about their own #MeToo stories, how to break down a culture that protects predators and harassment, and the various conversations Time's Up has started about gender equality and more.

To start, Oprah asked how the group gets anything done when there's no leader, technically. Ross's explanation was simple: "Well, we're women."

Oprah mentioned that the avalanche of allegations that have devastated Hollywood in recent months have inspired a huge call for change, and that some men and women are "uncomfortable in their workplaces, because of all that's been uncovered." To that, Portman responded that progress lies in empathy and respect.

"We're humans," she said. "We're all humans. I think it's treating people as fellow humans. It's not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman; it's not because you have a wife or a sister. It's because we're human beings, whether we're related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect."

Ross added that the motivation to organize and fight back is powerful, and one that speaks to the severity of the situation: "I feel like there's a constructive fury that has resulted in a resolute pursuit of equity. Something has galvanized... We're all like, 'This is not just my hurt, this is more than my hurt. This is not just my anger, this is our anger.' And instead of it just being a feeling, it's becoming an action."

More information on Time's Up can be found here.