Michelle Williams Responds To Mark Wahlberg's Time's Up Donation: 'Today Isn't About Me'

Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the Time's Up legal fund, which he made after it was revealed that he earned $1.5 million for reshoots of All The Money In The World while Williams made about $1,000 for the same work.

In a statement, Williams focuses on the bigger picture and the actresses and activists who lent her support. She also refers to why the reshoots for All The Money In The World had to happen in the first place after Kevin Spacey was removed from the film following sexual assault and harassment allegations brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp and others.

"Today isn’t about me," her statement reads. "My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours."

Wahlberg's donation comes after the actor, his agency, and the production of All The Money In The World at large came under fire for Williams's pay discrepancy. The $1.5 million he pocketed from the reshoots will now benefit the legal defense fund of Time's Up, the initiative launched by hundreds of powerful women in Hollywood to eradicate gender inequality and sexual misconduct across multiple industries. William Morris Endeavor, Wahlberg's agency (and the agency that also negotiated Williams's terms for the movie), is donating $500,000 to the fund, too.

Rapp applauded Williams's statement and appreciated her support as well.