Mark Wahlberg Will Donate His All The Money In The World Reshoot Salary To Time's Up

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After it was revealed that Michelle Williams received less than 1% of what her co-star, Mark Wahlberg, was paid to re-shoot scenes of All The Money In The World, the outcry was fast, furious, and heard, in that Wahlberg responded by giving his salary to the Time's Up legal defense fund.

Wahlberg has said that he'll be donating the $1.5 million sum earned from the re-shoots to the initiative, which fights for gender equality in the film industry, in Williams's name. Wahlberg's agency, William Morris Endeavor, is donating $500,000 in Williams's name as well.

Several actresses pointed out the pay disparity between the actors' salaries, including Jessica Chastain and Amber Tamblyn, who stressed how outrageous it is that Williams — who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in the film — received such low compensation for the additional shooting the production required.

When sexual assault allegations were brought against Kevin Spacey last fall, director Ridley Scott and Imperative Entertainment, the company that produced and financed All The Money In The World, made the decision to remove him from the film entirely. Christopher Plummer took his place, and Wahlberg, Williams, other members of the cast reconvened to re-film the portions of the film that they had previously shot with Spacey. For these reshoots, Wahlberg received $1.5 million, and Williams received about $1,000 — the $80 per diem her union required for the duration of the shoot.

There's still a ton of work to be done, but this is a step in the right direction — and one we're especially happy to see, considering how Williams was one of the actresses who used her time at the Golden Globes to passionately advocate for the #MeToo movement and its founder, Tarana Burke, who attended the ceremony by her side.