Lil Yachty Was 'Devastated And Confused' By The Reception Of His Debut Album

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lil Yachty is honest. In a candid discussion with Interview magazine, the red-braided rapper opened up to his Sailing Team member Kodie Shane about the lukewarm reception of his debut album, Teenage Emotions.

"When I first released my Teenage Emotions album I thought that shit was fire, as you should," said Yachty. "Then the sales came back and it did 44,000 first week and I was devastated and so confused, I worked so hard. But I disconnected with my fans because I tried to do this other stuff, you know? These records were good but they weren’t what I started with."

According to Billboard, Lil Yachty's Teenage Emotions sold 46,000 units in its first weeks. Whether the lead-up to Lil Yachty's debut album and the controversy surrounding the self-proclaimed "King of the Teens" had an impact on his sales numbers is conjecture. However, Yachty calling the Notorious B.I.G. overrated and Joe Budden memeing them both into the internet hall of fame probably didn't help the perception of the divisive star.

Yachty later describes how he blames the lack of a radio record on the low sales numbers.

"Yeah, but it was no radio record," said Yachty. "They were ahead of my time because that’s not where I was, I was trying to force these styles and do all this other shit. I shouldn’t have done that, that’s why I got my bases. I love the album but I would’ve … I don’t know—"

Recently, Lil Yachty revealed on Instagram Live comments that his next album, Lil Boat 2, is complete. With the wisdom that comes with time and distance, Yachty might surprise a lot of doubters with what he has in store.