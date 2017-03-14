YouTube

Lil Yachty Is Truly The King Of Teens In His ‘Forever Young’ Video

Lil Yachty turns 20 later this month, and that’s frankly going to be devastating. For now, though, he’s still the King of Teens, and that’s never been clearer than in the video for his aptly titled single “Forever Young.”

The radio-friendly track — a Diplo-produced standout from Yachty’s Teenage Emotions — has “summer” written all over it. So for the video, Lil Boat and model India Love visited an amusement park for the most classic summertime date. Together, they drive bumper cars and go-karts, ride a waterslide, and blissfully sing about being together forever.

Yes, the end of Yachty’s teen years is drawing to a close, but until then, he’s livin’ his best damn life.