Who Was More Popular In High School: Timothée Chalamet Or Ansel Elgort?

Getty Images

Although Timothée Chalamet and Ansel Elgort took different paths to stardom — with Chalamet cutting his teeth on the indie film circuit to great acclaim while Elgort made a name for himself in Hollywood blockbusters — this awards season, the young heartthrobs are both being recognized for their work. But for these LaGuardia High School alums, it was only a matter of time.

While at LaGuardia, New York City's famed performing arts school, Chalemet and Elgort studied under the same drama teacher, played on the same basketball team, and went after a lot of the same roles in their school productions. (Though, can you imagine a better Link Larkin than Ansel Elgort?) But who was more popular: Elgort, with his movie star charisma, or Chalamet, with his hella tight acting chops and rap alter ego?

Needless to say, Elgort, 23, and Chalamet, 22, have very different opinions on the matter:

"Timothée," Elgort told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday (January 7). "Timothée was so popular." But Chalamet recalled his high school experience a bit differently: "Ansel had a calendar! Are you kidding me?" (To be fair, Elgort made that shirtless calendar to raise money for the arts.)

In fact, the Call Me By Your Name star said the only reason he rapped about statistics at the LaGuardia talent show was because Elgort had already landed all of the lead roles in the school musicals. If that's the case, then thank you, Ansel, for gifting the world with Lil Timmy Tim.

"No one disliked Timmy," Elgort concluded. "Some people disliked me. Everyone loves Timmy."

Well, there you have it. Case closed.