The Golden Globes Loved Lady Bird, And Awarded The Movie Accordingly

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

She may have been snubbed for a Best Director nomination, but Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird cleaned up at the Golden Globes regardless!

The film won two of the biggest categories of the night, taking home awards for Best Motion Picture, Comedy, and Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy.

Lead Saoirse Ronan accepted her Best Actress award while her mom watched on FaceTime and Gerwig fought back tears at their table. Ronan made it a point to thank her female director as well as "all of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day...and actually everyone in this room."

Ronan bested fellow nominees Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes), and Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker).

Moments later, a visibly overwhelmed Gerwig found herself on the same stage accepting the Best Motion Picture, Comedy award alongside the celebrated cast. "Thank you to my cast, my beautiful cast! The goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are incredible," she said, before listing the rest of the supporting cast and moving on to a more personal list of thank yous. "I want to say 'Thank you' to my mom and dad and the people of Sacramento who gave me roots and wings and helped me to get where I am today, and just thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Gerwig's coming-of-age film beat out fellow nominees The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya for this top honor.