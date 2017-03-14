Liam Payne And Rita Ora's 'For You' Is The Love Song Fifty Shades Freed Needs

Getty Images

Plus, check out how they made it in the studio

A year ago, one former One Direction member teamed up with another pop superstar for a collaboration on the soundtrack to a Fifty Shades of Grey sequel. That song, Zayn and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," apparently became the start of a tradition: Whenever there's a new Fifty Shades movie, there's a pop team-up kicking off the soundtrack.

This time, for the forthcoming Fifty Shades Freed (due out February 9), we've got "For You" via Liam Payne and Rita Ora, who appears in the film series as lead character Christian's younger adopted sister, Mia.

Though the song's opening blares immediately reminded me of Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," "For You" is actually not about an imperiled romance at all. In fact, with lines like "wasn't looking for love 'til I found you" and "been waiting for a lifetime for you," "For You" seems to be just a straight-up love song, which fits, given how the two lead characters in the film are now married and, presumably, together forever. Because that's what movies make us believe.

On Instagram, Payne and Ora shared behind-the-scenes clips of the making of the song that make it seem like they had a lot of fun singing it together.

The full Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is available February 9.