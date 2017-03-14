Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint West Came Down With Pneumonia Over The Holidays

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

On "No More Parties in LA," Kanye West boldly proclaimed, "I be worried 'bout my daughter, I be worried 'bout Kim / But Saint is baby 'Ye, I ain't worried 'bout him." If nothing else, Kanye is prophetic, because Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to reveal how "resilient" baby 'Ye was over the holidays after coming down with pneumonia.

On Instagram and Twitter, Kim showed her appreciation for the doctors and nurses that took care of her son.

"I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock," said Kim. "We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient."

According to TMZ, Saint was hospitalized on Thursday (December 28). The website mentions that Kanye and Kim reportedly took turns staying with their son overnight as he battled the illness. Thankfully, Saint seems to be doing better.

Overall, the holidays weren't entirely a downer for the Kardashian-West clan. While we didn't get an update on the rumored Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner baby, Kim did show how thoughtful Kanye's gifts to her were. Needless to say, that Kardashian stock is going up in more ways than one in the new year.