This Video Proves Travis Scott Is Great With Kids

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns

He performed 'goosebumps' live with one of his youngest fans

This week, Travis Scott gave a young fan the gift of a lifetime. At a recent show in Santa Ana, California, Scott brought one lucky kid onstage to perform his Guinness World Record-breaking song "goosebumps." After dapping the fan up, Travis told the crowd the child was "the youngest fan to ever do this right here."

Overall, Travis is having a fantastic December. Last week the Houston rapper released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho,his collaboration album with Quavo, and the project is already projected to sell 80,000 equivalent album units in the first week and land at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recently, Scott was photographed with Kylie Jenner at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party (which is a nice consolation prize considering fans didn't get the couple's rumored pregnancy reveal on Christmas day).

Maybe Scott is brushing up on his fatherly skills by letting the young boy rage with him onstage. If the song "goosebumps" didn't ooze parental energy before, it does now.