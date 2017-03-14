Niall Horan Admits He Was Probably 'The Worst Dressed Person On The Planet'

Niall Horan owns it: Unlike some of his One Direction bandmates — like, say, a certain gent who appreciates a gigantic closet full of finely tailored suits — he didn't take super naturally to fashion once the band got famous.
“A while ago I was probably the worst dressed man on the planet,” he told Esquire in a conversation about his look — both the one he's cultivating now, and the cringe-worthy clothes and bleach-blonde bangs he sported for his first performances and public appearances. “Obviously some people can pull it off, and some people can’t. I happen to be one of those people that can’t. But I was 16 and 17, so you kind of let yourself get away with that.”
As for his current sartorial aesthetic — which Esquire showcased in a glossy spread, one that had him embracing a "classic" cool that has him turning to rockers for inspiration. He's into "a lot of boots, a lot of hats," and "all different types of jackets—denim, leather, all different types of materials," but he basically wants to dress like his forefathers who toured through the sold-out theaters he's playing 50 years before.
"They did it pretty good back in the day, the ‘70s and ‘80s," he continued. "Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty and bands like the Eagles, they always looked really cool and really suited to that time. And I think that time in fashion is coming back again."
Niall embracing a Boss vibe? Here for it.