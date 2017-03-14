Will Smith (Finally) Joins Instagram And Immediately Roasts Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

Despite having a couple of the trendiest kids in the world (hey, Jaden and Willow!) Will Smith somehow managed to go without having an Instagram account... until now.

The Bright actor has finally joined the platform, thanks to the urging of Ellen DeGeneres, who helped him get started when he appeared on her talk show. And in a whirlwind 24 hours, Smith has basically become a pro. He’s already posted a duck face selfie, a mirror selfie, a cheesy pic with props, two TBTs... basically all your standard ‘grams.

On top of that, he’s already racked up over 1.6 million followers, one of them being his pal Justin Timberlake. In fact, JT generously offered up a little Instagram lesson for Smith, schooling him on the art of the #TBT. Alongside a pic of them from the 2013 VMAs, Timberlake wrote, “Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past.”

In an effort to prove he’s a ~cool dad~, Smith responded with a video in which he assures Timberlake that he does know what TBT means, thankyouverymuch. He then gave Timberlake a little advice on his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, hilariously referencing the time Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on the Super Bowl stage.

“I know what Throwback Thursday is, man. I ain't been in a hole,” Smith said, before sharing “things to avoid at the Super Bowl” — and flashing his nipple. Yep, this all got really weird, really quickly.

Anyway, welcome to Instagram, Will Smith!