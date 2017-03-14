Hear Ed Sheeran's Beautiful Italian Version Of 'Perfect'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ed Sheeran is taking you straight to Italy in his new "Perfect" performance. With some help from Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli, he recorded an orchestral version of ÷'s latest single. The behind-the-scenes video, released Friday (December 15), was filmed in Bocelli's beautiful house in Tuscany.

To make things even more awesome, Sheeran's brother, Matt, arranged the song, retitled "Perfect Harmony." As Bocelli croons his part, Sheeran is completely awestruck — until he masters his own verse in Italian.

This isn't the first time Sheeran added a second language to a hit song. "Bibia Be Ye Ye," for example, features Twi, a dialect spoken in Ghana. Plus, the ÷ singer has made a habit of releasing globe-trotting music videos, from Ireland in "Galway Girl" to Austria in the original "Perfect" clip.

So basically, he's curing your wanderlust one song at a time. For more about how ÷ came together, watch MTV News' interview with Sheeran.