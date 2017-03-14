Ed Sheeran Visited Ghana And Made The Happiest Music Video

Jason Merritt/Getty

You don't even need a passport to travel the world with Ed Sheeran. Last May, he took you to Ireland with his feisty "Galway Girl" video. Now you're cordially invited to Ghana, where he filmed the visuals for "Bibia Be Ye Ye." He wrote several songs while visiting Ghana last year with rapper Fuse ODG and producer Killbeatz Addison, but this is the only one that made it onto Divide.

In an Instagram post Wednesday night (August 2), Sheeran wrote about being "exposed to such wonderful culture, food, music, and scenery" during his trip.

"Me and Fuse [ODG] wanted to showcase all of these things in a music video to show off the beauty of it," he explained. "This isn't a single, but it's the summer, and why not have a summer song come out with a feel-good video for people to enjoy."

Ghanian director Gyo Gyimah helmed the clip for "Bibia Be Ye Ye," which — in case you were wondering — means "all will be well" in Twi, a dialect spoken in Ghana. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a plane ticket to book.