Camila Cabello Is Chasing The ‘Crown’ On Her Moody New Song

Getty Images

With her debut solo album on the horizon, Camila Cabello is revving up for an exciting winter. But before she blesses us with Camila, she’s cast an alluring spell on “Crown,” a new song from Netflix’s Will Smith-starring fantasy flick Bright.

Electronic duo Grey supply the track’s heavy, moody production, using Middle Eastern drums to give it an exotic flair. Cabello, meanwhile, shows her range with feathery high notes, singing on the dubstep-y chorus, “I’m running for the crown / Running for the crown / So hit me on, hit me on my bones / When I'm sitting on, I'm sitting on my throne.” It’s heavier and more intense than anything we’ve heard from her — and it’s clear this girl means business.

Speaking about “Crown” with Zane Lowe on Thursday (December 14), Cabello said, “Everybody who knows me, knows that I love Will Smith and I love all of his movies. ... They sent me an idea for a song and I wrote it and recorded in the studio in Miami. And I love it. I love the song.”

She added, “I think it’s super cool and I think it’s really different and I’m excited to see where exactly they use it in the movie and the context that it’s used.”

Bright hits Netflix on December 22, but its star-studded soundtrack — featuring Future, Migos, Bastille, Logic, and more — arrives this Friday (December 15).