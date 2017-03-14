Beyoncé Scores Her First No. 1 Hit In Nine Years, Thanks To Ed Sheeran

Getty Images

Let this sink in for a second: Despite releasing three critically acclaimed, chart-topping albums in the past decade (4, Beyoncé, and Lemonade), Beyoncé hasn’t had a No. 1 song in the U.S. since 2008. Crazy, but true.

As of Monday (December 11), however, that nine-year drought has finally ended. Beyoncé has returned to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 thanks to “Perfect Duet,” the newly recorded version of Ed Sheeran’s doe-eyed ÷ (divide) single. The collaboration has knocked Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” from the top spot, bumping Camila Cabello’s “Havana” down to No. 3.

Sheeran reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, “Feels mad to say this, but I've had my second ever number one single in America, one at the start at the year, one at the end. What a year it's been. Thanks to Beyoncé for giving this new version a revamp, and thanks to everyone who's supporting it. You guys rule x.”

Sheeran previously spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart this year with “Shape of You.” Meanwhile, this marks Beyoncé’s sixth No. 1 as a solo artist, and her first since “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in 2008. Guess beautiful things can happen when Sheerios and the Beyhive unite.