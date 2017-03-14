Cardi B Sends Her Blessings And 'Money Moves' To Fifth Harmony

Getty

Cardi B is officially a Harmonizer. Over the weekend, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper met up with Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei at iHeartRadio's Jingle Bell North concert in Toronto. Needless to say, they promptly lost their chill. In between fangirling over each other — wouldn't you do the same? — they snapped a priceless photo and shared it across Instagram.

"Congrats girlies! You guys are so young and talented," Cardi captioned the pic. "Make money moves and smart moves and be rich Foreevaaaaaaa!!"

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane sadly missed this photo-op, but I like to believe somewhere out there, they're also sticking their tongues out in solidarity.

Jauregui returned the love with her own fierce Instagram post: "Highlight of my entire life damn. I RAN down the hallway because we went on right after her and I was getting dressed but I heard Bodak through the walls and literally jetted to the stage yelling the lyrics lmao. @iamcardib you're a QUEEN and I love u #BardiGangForLife"

Cross your fingers; perhaps this blossoming friendship will someday turn into a collaboration. After working with Ty Dolla $ign, Fetty Wap, Gucci Mane, and French Montana, it's about time 5H brought a female rapper into their space. In the meantime, watch your girls get real about working with Pitbull.