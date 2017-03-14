Fifth Harmony Recruited French Montana For A Fire 'He Like That' Remix

Getty

Fifth Harmony are busy taking their recent single, "He Like That," to show-stopping new heights. From a saucy TRL performance to breaking it down at Jay-Z's TIDAL X benefit concert, your girls aren't slowing down anytime soon. The same week, they dropped a brand-spankin'-new remix of the song, the second official single off their self-titled third album, their first LP since Camila Cabello's departure. French Montana joined them on the track, adding his rhymes to the second verse, which was typically sung by Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui.

"Bring four girls, I'm up for a challenge / French vanilla, keep your balance," he raps. You can interpret those lyrics however you'd like, and listen to the full remix below.

This remix also fits perfectly with the dancehall-inspired music video for "He Like That," which features a lot of very sweaty, very attractive bodies in a confined space. Ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, 5H spoke to MTV News about the casting process for their sultry visuals. Staring at hot people all day must be exhausting work.