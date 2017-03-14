Camila Cabello Totally Lost It Over Taylor Swift Singing 'End Game'

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Few things are more invigorating than watching one of your dear friends do what they love. Just ask Camila Cabello, who spent a good amount of Taylor Swift's Z100 Jingle Ball performance screaming along with the rest of the Swifties who'd come to hear reputation songs ring out before the holidays.

The pop stars and pals were both on the lineup for this particularly major night of music in New York, and Cabello made a point to get front and center by the time Swift took the stage.

We'll file this one under Definitive Examples of Having Zero Chill, but we can't blame Cabello for the excitement in the slightest — though it's worth noting that she was this excited before Swift brought another buddy, Ed Sheeran, onstage to roll through his own verses on the track. Maybe she had some adrenaline leftover from the announcement that she'd be performing in Times Square on New Year's Eve, too — whatever it was, the "Havana" singer was clearly living her best life at Jingle Ball.

Considering how Sheeran pulled the exact same move at last week's Jingle Ball in L.A., does this mean we'll see way more of Swift and Sheeran onstage as the reputation tour gets underway? These star-studded concerts are one-and-done deals, usually, so probably not — but hey, the holidays are approaching, and more Swift/Sheeran bestie duets in 2018 is definitely something worth wishing for.

In the meantime, take a page from Cabello, turn up "End Game," and scream if you couldn't do so at Madison Square Garden last night.