Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Were Clearly Stoked To Perform 'End Game' Together

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift loves her friends, a whole lot, and tons and tons of words have been written about her famous friendships, from the Squad to Selena to her years-long camaraderie with Ed Sheeran.

They've inspired lots of her musical notes and performances, too. She gets by with a little help from said friends, and even worked a couple of them into reputation: James Reynolds, the adorable daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, offers a cute intro to "Gorgeous," and Sheeran shows up on "End Game" with Future.

At iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball on December 1, Swift brought out Sheeran to perform the track with her, and the buds were clearly thrilled to be hitting the stage together once more.

If the cheers echoing through the Forum in Inglewood, California were any indication, the Jingle Ball crowd readily agreed.

Will Sheeran make another appearance at one of Swift's reputation tour stops? Given his own gigs and crazy schedule it could be tough to sort, but here's hoping the Jingle Ball wasn't a one-and-done deal for "End Game" and the buds who make it pop.