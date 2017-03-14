We Finally Have The Name For Travis Scott And Quavo's Collab Album

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Quavo revealed some big news to Zane Lowe today (December 8) on his Beats 1 radio show. According to Quavious, we finally have the title of his collab album with Travis Scott and a sort-of release date. The album is called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho and is releasing shortly.

“Me and this Travis record is going to the biggest collab album that you probably heard for the 2017 and 2018,” said Quavo. “We’ve been sitting marinating, working. It’s done. It’s off for mixing. So you know, when it’s done for mixing, it’s ready to go.”

For those not aware, the title of the project is a riff on each rapper's nickname. Scott recently named his new label after the moniker. In an interview with Numéro, he revealed his plans for the label.

“I want first and foremost to help other artists, launch new names, to provide opportunities," said Scott. "I want to do for them what happened to me, but better. By better I mean no bullshit. No lying to the artists about album release dates or the budgets of videos and albums.”

The name Huncho is a little more mysterious. "Migos" is a shortened version of the Spanish word for friends, amigos. If we went with that line of thinking, "huncho" is Quavo's way of spelling "honcho," which means a leader or boss. This name is fitting considering Quavo is the most high profile of the Migos and has such a prolific guest feature streak that websites rank his contributions.

Travis and Quavo have been teasing their collab project for a while. With a name locked in, maybe they can keep their longstanding promise.