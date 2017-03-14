Travis Scott Can’t Stop Breaking This Random World Record

Getty Images

Last week, Travis Scott broke a (totally arbitrary) world record by performing “Goosebumps” 14 times in a row in Oklahoma City. He subsequently dethroned Kanye West and Jay Z, who had previously held the record by performing “Ni**as in Paris” 12 times during their Watch the Throne tour in 2012.

Apparently, that feat wasn’t good enough for Scott, so he decided to one-up himself while bringing his Birds Eye View tour to Cleveland last night (May 21). There, he kept running “Goosebumps” back over and over again until he’d performed it 15 consecutive times. In the fan-shot video below, he completes the 12th rendition, and then lets the crowd know they’re three away from the record. Shockingly, his fans get hype as ever as he tears through No.’s 13, 14, and 15 like a true madman.

The confusing part of this is that Scott really only performs the song’s hook over and over again... so does it even count? He seems to thinks so. After the show, he basically predicted his own entry into Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by tweeting, “GOOSEBUMPS GOT PERFORM 15 TIMES. I LEFT MY CLOTHES FOR ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME.”

Scott probably won’t be able to get away with this kind of stunt when he opens for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour starting in July, but he still has a couple more weeks of his Birds Eye View tour before then. If you’re planning on catching one of those shows, you might want to mentally prepare yourself for at least one straight hour of “Goosebumps.”