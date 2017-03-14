This Avengers: Infinity War Teaser Will Definitely Make You Cry

Getty Images

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War officially drops tomorrow, November 29, and to commemorate the momentous moment in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, the studio released a somewhat emotionally manipulative trailer teaser that's sure to hit every Marvel superfan right in the feels. It's the end of an era. Well, technically, it's the end of the MCU's Phase Three — and, quite possibly, the end of the line for some of the franchise's most beloved heroes.

I can't be the only one getting emotional over this, can I?

Spider-Man star Tom Holland also debuted the new Avengers: Infinity War poster in his Instagram Story earlier today, in which he unboxed a top-secret package from the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo. The bit funny capitalizes on the fact that both Holland and Ruffalo are known for being terrible secret keepers.

The poster should look familiar to Marvel fans, as it mimics the simple yet effective design of the Avengers logo that we've seen on the posters for both 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Details about the forthcoming superhero flick are understandably sparse, but one thing is certain: With Avengers: Infinity War looming, it's a real possibility that our favorite heroes aren't all going to come out of this superhero team-up alive. The exclusive footage shown at both D23 and San Diego Comic-Con teased a handful of hair-raising moments. And when MTV News caught up with Infinity War co-director Joe Russo at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, he said that fans should definitely prepare for some very "intense surprises."