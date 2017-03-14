Avengers: Infinity War Co-Director Teases 'Intense Surprises' And Possible Deaths

Marvel

Over the last 10 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen some loses. From Scarlet Witch's brother Quicksilver to Thor's mother Frigga to Agent Phil Coulson (he just wanted Steve to sign his Captain America card, sob), we've said goodbye to a few heroes, but for the most part, death has evaded the core Avengers. Then again, they haven't met Thanos yet, and as we've learned, death follows that guy like a shadow.

With Avengers: Infinity War looming, it's a real possibility that our favorite heroes aren't all going to come out of this superhero team-up alive. When MTV News caught up with Infinity War co-director Joe Russo at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 22), he said that fans should be prepared for some very "intense surprises."

"My brother [Anthony Russo] and I believe in stakes," he told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz. "I believe that everything has to have an end at some point in order for it to have value. The audience should be prepared."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige echoed Russo's sentiment, telling MTV News that Infinity War, and its untitled follow-up, will be an emotional experience. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe inches closer to Phase 4, and as the actors themselves near the end of their contracts (hey, Chris Evans), it makes sense that the MCU would shake up its superhero roster. After all, it happens in the comics all the time.

"It'll be emotional for a lot of different reasons," Feige said following Marvel's star-studded presentation in Hall H. "As all our films try to do, we want to have the laughs, we want to have the heart, we want to have the humor, and Infinity War has all of that."

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018.